



Haïti - FLASH : Des milliers d’haïtiens vont être expulsés des USA





En raison du changement de politique aux États-Unis fin 2016 et de la décision du Gouvernement d’Obama de reprendre les déportations d’haïtiens illégaux dans leur pays d’origine http://www.haitilibre.com/article-18700-haiti-flash-usa-reprise-des-deportations-regulieres-vers-haiti.html et de l’accélération du processus depuis quelques mois, 4.000 haïtiens selon les chiffres gouvernementaux, sont désormais sous le coup d'un renvoi en Haïti contre 267 en janvier 2016. Environ 1,600 ont déjà été expulsés en Haïti depuis octobre dernier http://www.haitilibre.com/article-19323-haiti-usa-vers-une-augmentation-considerable-des-deportations-d-haitiens-illegaux.html



Un avenir qui s’annonce encore plus sombre avec l'arrivée au pouvoir du nouveau Président des États-Unis Donald Trump, qui a promis d'expulser des millions de personnes en situation migratoire irrégulière afin de mettre fin à l’immigration illégale sur le territoire américain.



Lire aussi :

http://www.haitilibre.com/article-19478-haiti-flash-des-milliers-d-haitiens-cherchent-refuge-au-mexique.html

http://www.haitilibre.com/article-19323-haiti-usa-vers-une-augmentation-considerable-des-deportations-d-haitiens-illegaux.html

http://www.haitilibre.com/article-19178-haiti-flash-les-vols-de-deportation-d-haitiens-des-usa-ont-repris.html

http://www.haitilibre.com/article-18928-haiti-usa-deportations-d-haitiens-le-secretaire-jeh-johnson-precise.html

http://www.haitilibre.com/article-18700-haiti-flash-usa-reprise-des-deportations-regulieres-vers-haiti.html

http://www.haitilibre.com/article-18943-haiti-usa-deportations-d-haitiens-la-congressiste-wilson-poursuit-son-combat.html



S/ HaïtiLibre



















