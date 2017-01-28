iciHaïti - Social : Défaillances du système d’État civil haïtien

iciHaïti - Social : Des élèves font don de leur sang

iciHaïti - Éducation : Le lycée Jacques Roumain fête ses 10 ans

iciHaïti - Football : Lancement d’un séminaire pour les entraîneurs des gardiens de buts

iciHaïti - Technologie : Le CONATEL enquête le long de la frontière


+ de nouvelles


Haïti - RD : Deux haïtiens retrouvés morts, criblés de balles

Haïti - FLASH : Des milliers d’haïtiens vont être expulsés des USA

Haïti - Élections : J-1, message du Président du CEP

Haïti - Actualité : Zapping politique...

Haïti - FLASH : Opération musclée PNH contre Gang, 2 morts...


+ de nouvelles



Haïti - FLASH : Des milliers d’haïtiens vont être expulsés des USA
28/01/2017 07:51:30

Haïti - FLASH : Des milliers d’haïtiens vont être expulsés des USA
En raison du changement de politique aux États-Unis fin 2016 et de la décision du Gouvernement d’Obama de reprendre les déportations d’haïtiens illégaux dans leur pays d’origine http://www.haitilibre.com/article-18700-haiti-flash-usa-reprise-des-deportations-regulieres-vers-haiti.html et de l’accélération du processus depuis quelques mois, 4.000 haïtiens selon les chiffres gouvernementaux, sont désormais sous le coup d'un renvoi en Haïti contre 267 en janvier 2016. Environ 1,600 ont déjà été expulsés en Haïti depuis octobre dernier http://www.haitilibre.com/article-19323-haiti-usa-vers-une-augmentation-considerable-des-deportations-d-haitiens-illegaux.html

Un avenir qui s’annonce encore plus sombre avec l'arrivée au pouvoir du nouveau Président des États-Unis Donald Trump, qui a promis d'expulser des millions de personnes en situation migratoire irrégulière afin de mettre fin à l’immigration illégale sur le territoire américain.

Lire aussi :
http://www.haitilibre.com/article-19478-haiti-flash-des-milliers-d-haitiens-cherchent-refuge-au-mexique.html
http://www.haitilibre.com/article-19323-haiti-usa-vers-une-augmentation-considerable-des-deportations-d-haitiens-illegaux.html
http://www.haitilibre.com/article-19178-haiti-flash-les-vols-de-deportation-d-haitiens-des-usa-ont-repris.html
http://www.haitilibre.com/article-18928-haiti-usa-deportations-d-haitiens-le-secretaire-jeh-johnson-precise.html
http://www.haitilibre.com/article-18700-haiti-flash-usa-reprise-des-deportations-regulieres-vers-haiti.html
http://www.haitilibre.com/article-18943-haiti-usa-deportations-d-haitiens-la-congressiste-wilson-poursuit-son-combat.html

S/ HaïtiLibre

Twitter Facebook Rss Bookmarkez l'article
Envoyer l'article à... Nouvelles du Jour...
Read in English


Réagissez à cet article
Pseudo :
Email :

Votre adresse email ne sera pas divulguée - Commentaire refusé si votre adresse email est fausse


0 caractères saisis. | 1500 caractères restants.
Avant de réagir lisez notre charte de modération


 




Pourquoi HaïtiLibre ? | Contactez-nous | Charte de modération | Privacy policy | English
Copyright © 2010 - 2017
Haitilibre.com -n