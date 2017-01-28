|
|
|
Haïti - FLASH : Des milliers d’haïtiens vont être expulsés des USA
28/01/2017 07:51:30
Un avenir qui s’annonce encore plus sombre avec l'arrivée au pouvoir du nouveau Président des États-Unis Donald Trump, qui a promis d'expulser des millions de personnes en situation migratoire irrégulière afin de mettre fin à l’immigration illégale sur le territoire américain.
