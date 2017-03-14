iciHaïti - Japon : Construction de l’École Mixte Botanique de Piquette

Haïti - FLASH : Vols annulés - Tempête Stella

Haïti - FLASH : Pas de quorum au Sénat - Composition du Cabinet Ministériel

Haïti - Actualité : Zapping politique...

Haïti - Économie : Près de 200 milliards de Gourdes de dettes

Haïti - Politique : Tournée nocturne de chantiers, du Président Moïse


14/03/2017 06:37:13

Haïti - FLASH : Vols annulés - Tempête Stella
Suite à la violente tempête de neige dénommé Stella, qui s'abat sur le nord-est des Etats-Unis, des milliers de vols ont été annulés. 6,800 vols ont déjà été annulés, dont plus de 2,300 à destination ou au départ des seuls aéroports de New York, JFK, La Guardia et Newark.

Deux vols à destination et deux vols en provenance du John F. Kennedy International Airport ont été annulés

Le vol JetBlue 1834 à destination de New York (JFK) prévu partir de Port-au-Prince à 9:55 am est annulé
Le vol American Airlines 2175 à destination de New York (JFK) prévu partir de Port-au-Prince à 11:00 am est annulé

Le vol JetBlue 1835 en provenance de New York (JFK) prévu arrivé à Port-au-Prince à 8:40 am est annulé
Le vol American Airlines 2175 en provenance de New York (JFK) prévu arrivé à Port-au-Prince 10:03 am est annulé

HL/ HaïtiLibre

