



Haïti - FLASH : Vols annulés - Tempête Stella





Suite à la violente tempête de neige dénommé Stella, qui s'abat sur le nord-est des Etats-Unis, des milliers de vols ont été annulés. 6,800 vols ont déjà été annulés, dont plus de 2,300 à destination ou au départ des seuls aéroports de New York, JFK, La Guardia et Newark.



Deux vols à destination et deux vols en provenance du John F. Kennedy International Airport ont été annulés



Le vol JetBlue 1834 à destination de New York (JFK) prévu partir de Port-au-Prince à 9:55 am est annulé

Le vol American Airlines 2175 à destination de New York (JFK) prévu partir de Port-au-Prince à 11:00 am est annulé



Le vol JetBlue 1835 en provenance de New York (JFK) prévu arrivé à Port-au-Prince à 8:40 am est annulé

Le vol American Airlines 2175 en provenance de New York (JFK) prévu arrivé à Port-au-Prince 10:03 am est annulé



HL/ HaïtiLibre




















