|
|
|
Haïti - FLASH : Vols annulés - Tempête Stella
14/03/2017 06:37:13
Deux vols à destination et deux vols en provenance du John F. Kennedy International Airport ont été annulés
Le vol JetBlue 1834 à destination de New York (JFK) prévu partir de Port-au-Prince à 9:55 am est annulé
Le vol American Airlines 2175 à destination de New York (JFK) prévu partir de Port-au-Prince à 11:00 am est annulé
Le vol JetBlue 1835 en provenance de New York (JFK) prévu arrivé à Port-au-Prince à 8:40 am est annulé
Le vol American Airlines 2175 en provenance de New York (JFK) prévu arrivé à Port-au-Prince 10:03 am est annulé
HL/ HaïtiLibre
|
Pourquoi HaïtiLibre ? |
Contactez-nous |
Charte de modération |
Privacy policy |
English
Copyright © 2010 - 2017
Haitilibre.com -n