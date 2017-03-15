|
Haïti - FLASH : Avis de recherche de l’Ambassade d'Haïti en Equateur
15/03/2017 09:50:38
Toute personne possédant des informations relatives à cette personne est priée de prendre contact avec la section Consulaire de l´Ambassade ou appeler au numéro suivant : + 593 2 254 75 65/ +593 9 68 30 80 10
Anbasad Ayiti nan peyi Ekwatè bezwen pran kontak prese prese avèk fanmi konpatriot ayisien ki rele Lefranc GUSNER e ki gen nimewo paspò # VZ3738080.
Ninpòt moun ki gen enfòmasyon ki ka ede nan sans sa a kapab pran kontak ak biwo zafè konsilè anbasad la osinon rele nan telefòn sila yo + 593 2 254 75 65/ +593 9 68 30 80 10
HL/ HaïtiLibre
