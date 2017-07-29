



Haïti - Mexique : À Tijuana et Mexicali, près de 77% des haïtiens régularisés





Rodulfo Figueroa, le Délégué de l'Institut National des Migrations a confirmé que 2,460 haïtiens (76,9%) sur les quelques 3,200 haïtiens se trouvant à Tijuana et Mexicali (Basse-Californie, Mexique), ont déjà régularisé leur statut d'immigration sur le territoire mexicain et sont en train d’intégrer la vie économique nationale.



1,380 sur 2,460 haïtiens sont déjà inscrit à Institut Mexicain de Sécurité Sociale (IMSS), ce qui signifie qu'ils ont accès aux emplois formels, a précisé Figueroa



À date, près de 700 haïtiens ne sont pas encore régularisé. Présentement 100 applications à Tijuana et 200 à Mexicali, progressent rapidement. Le goulot d'étranglement était l’incapacité des ressortissants haïtiens à prouver leur identité, faute de document, mais « Les efforts déployés par l’Ambassade d'Haïti localement http://www.haitilibre.com/article-21536-haiti-flash-livraison-de-600-passeports-haitiens-au-mexique.html , ont bien fonctionné » a souligné Rodulfo Figueroa.



SL/ HaïtiLibre



















