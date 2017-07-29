iciHaïti - Sécurité : Catastrophe évitée à Delmas 75

iciHaïti - Cap-Haïtien : Travaux de réhabilitation au Parc Saint Victor

iciHaïti - FLASH : Livraison de passeport, ouvertures exceptionnelles

iciHaïti - FLASH : Concours de logo, Salon de l'Économie Numérique

iciHaïti - Sécurité : Haïti a voté le traité sur l’Interdiction des armes nucléaires


+ de nouvelles


Haïti - Mexique : À Tijuana et Mexicali, près de 77% des haïtiens régularisés

Haïti - Actualité : Zapping...

Haïti - Politique : Dans le Sud Moïse cherche la synergie entre l’État et le secteur privé

Haïti - Social : Visite de la Première Dame au Camp d'été de Soleil 19

Haïti - AVIS : 14 bourses d’inscription pour le Congrès 2017 du BCEI 2017 (Halifax)


+ de nouvelles



Haïti - Mexique : À Tijuana et Mexicali, près de 77% des haïtiens régularisés
29/07/2017 08:12:04

Haïti - Mexique : À Tijuana et Mexicali, près de 77% des haïtiens régularisés
Rodulfo Figueroa, le Délégué de l'Institut National des Migrations a confirmé que 2,460 haïtiens (76,9%) sur les quelques 3,200 haïtiens se trouvant à Tijuana et Mexicali (Basse-Californie, Mexique), ont déjà régularisé leur statut d'immigration sur le territoire mexicain et sont en train d’intégrer la vie économique nationale.

1,380 sur 2,460 haïtiens sont déjà inscrit à Institut Mexicain de Sécurité Sociale (IMSS), ce qui signifie qu'ils ont accès aux emplois formels, a précisé Figueroa

À date, près de 700 haïtiens ne sont pas encore régularisé. Présentement 100 applications à Tijuana et 200 à Mexicali, progressent rapidement. Le goulot d'étranglement était l’incapacité des ressortissants haïtiens à prouver leur identité, faute de document, mais « Les efforts déployés par l’Ambassade d'Haïti localement http://www.haitilibre.com/article-21536-haiti-flash-livraison-de-600-passeports-haitiens-au-mexique.html , ont bien fonctionné » a souligné Rodulfo Figueroa.

Lire aussi :
http://www.haitilibre.com/article-21558-haiti-flash-bonne-nouvelle-pour-les-haitiens-a-tijuana.html
http://www.haitilibre.com/article-21536-haiti-flash-livraison-de-600-passeports-haitiens-au-mexique.html
http://www.haitilibre.com/article-20907-haiti-flash-regularisation-des-haitiens-bloques-au-mexique.html
http://www.haitilibre.com/article-20748-haiti-mexique-plus-de-1-000-haitiens-deja-regularises.html
http://www.haitilibre.com/article-20256-haiti-flash-le-mexique-offre-aux-haitiens-le-retour-assiste.html
http://www.haitilibre.com/article-20238-haiti-flash-30-000-migrants-haitiens-a-la-frontiere-du-mexique-sont-la-cible-d-escrocs.html
http://www.icihaiti.com/article-19691-icihaiti-mexique-a-tijuana-des-haitiens-fete-l-independance-d-haiti.html
http://www.haitilibre.com/article-19478-haiti-flash-des-milliers-d-haitiens-cherchent-refuge-au-mexique.html
http://www.haitilibre.com/article-18704-haiti-flash-des-dizaines-de-milliers-d-haitiens-se-dirigeraient-vers-les-usa.html
http://www.haitilibre.com/article-18700-haiti-flash-usa-reprise-des-deportations-regulieres-vers-haiti.html
http://www.haitilibre.com/article-18659-haiti-flash-des-haitiens-fuient-en-grand-nombre-le-bresil-vers-les-usa.html

SL/ HaïtiLibre

Twitter Facebook Rss Bookmarkez l'article
Envoyer l'article à... Nouvelles du Jour...
Read in English


Réagissez à cet article
Pseudo :
Email :

Votre adresse email ne sera pas divulguée - Commentaire refusé si votre adresse email est fausse


0 caractères saisis. | 1500 caractères restants.
Avant de réagir lisez notre charte de modération


 




Pourquoi HaïtiLibre ? | Contactez-nous | Charte de modération | Privacy policy | English
Copyright © 2010 - 2017
Haitilibre.com -n