Haïti - Actualité : Zapping...

Accident in Gonaïves, 7 victims

A transport truck accident occurred Tuesday morning in Gonaives, there were 7 seriously injured. The brigadiers of the Civil Protection went to the site and transported the victims to the hospital Providence.



Accident in Saint-Marc 6 wounded

Tuesday afternoon in Saint-Marc (Terre Noire) , not far from Pont Sondé a traffic accident caused 6 wounded including 3 women. Alerted by the Municipal Civil Protection, the Haitian Red Cross took charge and transported the victims to the Saint Nicolas hospital.



Towards a French cooperation with Carrefour...

The French Ambassador to Haiti Elisabeth Beton Delègue went to Carrefour to discuss with the Mayor Jude Edouard Pierre, of possibilities for this commune, to benefit from French cooperation..



In 14 days more than 4,000 Haitians back

For the first two weeks of July 2017, a total of 4,143 Haitian migrants living in the Dominican Republic in an irregular migratory situation returned to Haiti. 2,170 were expelled by the Dominican authorities and 1,973 voluntarily returned.



Army convocation canceled

The convening session of Minister of Defense, Hervé Denis, in the Chamber of Deputies, around the setting up of the army could not take place yesterday Tuesday. No explanation was provided by the interested parties.



Ambassador of France in Marchand Dessalines

French Ambassador to Haiti Elisabeth Beton Delègue went to Marchand-Dessalines where she met with the Deputy Mayors Dunord Sileus and Mrs Martine Cherilus, and Mr Paschaly Chery, chargé of mission Savoie Solidaire. Indeed, the commune of Dessalines and the General Council of Savoie are engaged for more than 20 years in a partnership of decentralized cooperation.



